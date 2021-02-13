ZENZO Price Tops $0.0792 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,836.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00355790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015659 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011673 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.