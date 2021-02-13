ZENZO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $4,020.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00323876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015326 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008748 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.