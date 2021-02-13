Zero Trading Up 26.3% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $135,422.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00367957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00119683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00037308 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000809 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,648,653 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

