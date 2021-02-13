ZeroSwap Price Reaches $1.12 on Top Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 264.9% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $25.33 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00279588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00081289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00089482 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.84 or 0.97885145 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

