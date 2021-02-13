ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.54 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 198.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and $8.54 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00273933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00088137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00088049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.98 or 0.96006695 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062936 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

