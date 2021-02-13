Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,341.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 141.9% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $702,571.18 and $22,341.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.29 or 0.01045652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058280 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.64 or 0.05470421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.