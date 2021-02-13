ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $166,542.35 and approximately $3,794.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00072310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.74 or 0.01036959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.61 or 0.05468746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.