Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 14th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.25.
Zhongchao Company Profile
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.