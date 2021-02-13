Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 14th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

