Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0039

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Zilla has a total market cap of $233,086.78 and $13,651.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01062670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.01 or 0.05603271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

