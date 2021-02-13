Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $701.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00091954 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002568 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,237,891,889 coins and its circulating supply is 10,946,424,736 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

