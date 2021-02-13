Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,742,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $197.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $202.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

