ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Short Interest Update

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZIMCF opened at $0.07 on Friday. ZIM has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. ZIM had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

