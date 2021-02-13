ZIMBOCASH Market Capitalization Tops $4.55 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $23,457.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00087430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00086723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00090540 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064965 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.52 or 0.98349648 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,440 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

