ZIMBOCASH Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $24,099.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00079724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00089974 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.10 or 0.97765435 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,440 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.