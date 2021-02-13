ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
