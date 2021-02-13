ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

