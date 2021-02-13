ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches Market Cap of $275.99 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00007337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $275.99 million and $13.76 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00059053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00282597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00093659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00090294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089109 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.77 or 0.99890360 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062521 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

