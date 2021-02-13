ZPER (ZPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $33.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, ZPER has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $278,094.58 and $33.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

