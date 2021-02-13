ZPER (ZPR) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $355,584.92 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZPER has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00086808 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER's total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER's official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER's official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

