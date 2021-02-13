ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 982.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $460.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 1,062.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00487504 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,148,864,713 coins and its circulating supply is 14,109,639,661 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

