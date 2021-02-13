ZumCoin Price Up 618.5% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 632.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 618.5% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and $92,090.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

