Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Financial Comparison

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zuora and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -27.34% -47.35% -20.78% Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zuora and Palantir Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 1 3 1 0 2.00 Palantir Technologies 3 4 1 0 1.75

Zuora currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.20%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential downside of 44.49%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and Palantir Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $276.06 million 7.25 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -22.70 Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palantir Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora.

Summary

Zuora beats Palantir Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora RevPro, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; and Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses. The company also provides Zuora Marketplace that offers industry-specific tools and third-party applications for its customers. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology and ecosystem partners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. The company also provides Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

