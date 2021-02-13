Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZURVY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

