-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Dril-Quip reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

A number of research firms have commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

DRQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after acquiring an additional 236,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,802 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

