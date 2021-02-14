$0.01 EPS Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.10. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $59.61 on Friday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,218. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

