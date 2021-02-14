$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ENI.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE E traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. ENI has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 14.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

