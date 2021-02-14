$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 258,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Funko by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Funko by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

