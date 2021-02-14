-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on VERI shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $25,087,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.00. 609,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.