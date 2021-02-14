$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. 1,411,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,012. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

