-$0.18 EPS Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $458,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 248,713 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5,940.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 204,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,638. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

