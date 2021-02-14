$0.22 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is ($0.33). The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

