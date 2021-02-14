-$0.22 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 814,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,660. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

