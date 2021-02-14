$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.