$0.30 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 370,506 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.