-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mattel posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

MAT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,651. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 6,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after buying an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $17,550,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1,807.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,652 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

