-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.
A number of brokerages have commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Synlogic stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. 349,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,849. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.