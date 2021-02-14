-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. 349,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,849. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

