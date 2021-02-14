$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 8,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

