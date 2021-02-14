$0.46 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 94,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,623. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $963.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

