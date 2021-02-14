$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. 2,571,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,247. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

