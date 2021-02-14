$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $97.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

