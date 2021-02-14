$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,096,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $9,231,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 1,195,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,502. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

