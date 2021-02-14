$0.66 EPS Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $195.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,899. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $197.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 409,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.