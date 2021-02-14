$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. The Kroger posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of KR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $33.95. 7,025,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333,080. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The Kroger has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.