$0.70 EPS Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 95.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 305,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 550,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

