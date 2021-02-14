$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $209.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $212.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

