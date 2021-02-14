-$0.93 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NYSE RHP opened at $73.50 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 809,536 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 599,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4,325.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 296,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.