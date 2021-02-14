0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $36.23 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $36.23 million and $482,406.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00033128 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.