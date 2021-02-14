0x Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003676 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $465.09 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.02 or 0.00965467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.40 or 0.05175065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

