$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

SPB opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

