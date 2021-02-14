$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $248.16 on Friday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $265.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

