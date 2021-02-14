$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.10 and the lowest is ($1.14). REGENXBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 254.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 374,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,603. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

